Catholic Nun Stuns 'The Voice Italy' With Incredible Rendition Of Alicia Keys' 'No One'

A 25-year-old Catholic nun stunned the audience and judges of “The Voice Italy” on Wednesday with an incredible rendition of Alicia Keys’ “No One.”

Appearing on stage in black dress, head covering, and cross necklace, the crowd soon erupted in cheers after Sister Christina Scuccia began to sing. The judges — listening only to her sing without seeing her appearance — were soon impressed with her performance.

But it was about 35 seconds into her song that two of the judges turned around. They were visibly stunned. The other two judges turned just a short time later.

“I came here because I have a gift, and I want to share that gift,” Scuccia told the judges afterward, according to News.com.au. “I am here to evangelize.”

She also said she was inspired to go on the show by Pope Francis, who “told us to come out” of our convents to spread the word of God.

Now watch her awesome performance:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

