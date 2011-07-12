INFOGRAPHIC: The Most Popular Ways To Chat

Last week’s Facebook Video Calling and Google+ Hangout announcements were just the latest in what seems like a string of massive developments in the digital communications space in recent months. In addition to the video chat services from our two beloved Internet behemoths, this Spring brought us the acquisition of Skype by Microsoft, surveys showing a dramatic increase in Internet phone calls, reports calling out VoIP as the fastest growing industry in the US, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. All signs are pointing to 2011 as a watershed year for web-based voice and video services.



One of this year’s biggest online communication developments was T-Mobile’s launch of its Vivox-powered Bobsled Facebook application, which was the the first truly integrated voice chat app to appear on the social network. Not only does Bobsled let you call to ANY of your Facebook friends instantly- regardless of whether they’ve downloaded the application or not- but its initial iteration let users talk from within the site’s chat window, which is present on any page a user might be visiting on the site.

In concert with the Bobsled launch, Vivox conducted a survey on consumer use of digital communications services and their demand for VoIP within social networks in particular. Some of the results were quite compelling; compelling enough to serve as the basis of this infographic which shows visually the potential for voice chat in our newly social-ized world. In light of this week’s news, the graphic takes on even greater meaning.

