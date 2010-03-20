Vogue Publisher: Our iPhone App Will Make You Look Better

Ever wish you had a stylist? Well, there’s an app for that.



Earlier on Bloomberg TV, Vogue Publisher Susan Plagemann explained her magazine’s new app, Vogue Stylist, that details monthly fashion trends. At the same time you can shop directly through the app and upload your own clothes to create a look. The free iPhone app had 75,000 downloads in three weeks.

Creating consumer apps, with advertisers, is one way to create a new revenue stream. Vogue is also working on an iPad app.

Watch the interview below:



