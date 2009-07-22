Vogue To Get Its Own Web Site, Too, After Condé Launches GQ.com

Condé Nast is shifting its men’s style coverage around the Web, replacing men.style.com in October with GQ.com and Details.com. That’s a change in strategy from only using Style.com as its Web style brand.

So is Vogue, Condé’s top fashion mag, going to move its Web presence away from Style.com, too? Sort of, but not quite.

Vogue magazine is getting its own Web site next year — right now, it’s style.com/vogue — but Style.com will continue to be Condé’s main style Web portal, the way we understand it.

A Condé rep explains:

The plan is for Vogue to get its own site in 2010 but Style.com will remain. It is a very successful site with a tremendously loyal following. Same as what we did with Epicurious.com. Bon Appetit and Gourmet were part of Epicurious.com and they now each have their own site (with recipes from those 2 magazines remaining on Epicurious.com). In this particular category, it made sense to consolidate the web-only brand with a magazine brand under GQ.com. The site has achieved nice growth and audience by producing original content, but in order to better achieve the business objectives for the site it will be re-launched as GQ.com.

