Vogue Publisher Tom Florio Is Leaving Conde Nast To Start His Own Venture

The New York Times’ Jeremy Peters has more on yesterday’s big news that longtime Conde Nast executive Tom Florio, who most recently was senior vice president and publishing director, is leaving the company after almost 25 years.



Florio told Peters he’s leaving to start his own business venture:

But at least one source suggested that Florio, who oversaw Vogue, Teen Vogue, Bon Appétit and Condé Nast traveller, was not happy at the company.

But Mr. Florio was also known for being opinionated and outspoken, the kind of executive who was not afraid to question a decision by Condé Nast management.

One person with direct knowledge of Mr. Florio’s recent conversations said Mr. Florio had become increasingly vocal about his disapproval of some decisions made by managers.

“His displeasure with the running of the company was all over the place,” this person said, speaking anonymously to discuss Mr. Florio’s private conversations.

Though Mr. Florio has one of the most senior positions within Condé Nast, he recently has found himself with fewer responsibilities over the daily management of the magazines he supervises. Since the beginning of 2010, the company has added management layers between Mr. Florio and two of the magazines he oversees. It brought in two new publishers, Susan Plagemann at Vogue and Carol Smith at Bon Appétit, to run the business operations at those magazines. They both reported to Mr. Florio.

