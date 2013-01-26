Vogue Plans 'Miss Vogue' Spinoff For Youngsters

Photo: Vogue

Style magazine British Vogue will launch a teen edition, Miss Vogue, alongside its June issue.British Vogue will make its first attempt at catering for the younger reader with the launch of Miss Vogue in May.



The issue will be packaged with the June issue of British Vogue, and is being produced by the same team behind the parent publication.

The news was revealed yesterday when Vogue fashion editor Francesca Burns tweeted : “Working on Miss Vogue this afternoon – yes you heard correctly @BritishVogue are launching a teen edition in May #MISSVOGUE exciting times!”

The British edition of the iconic fashion publication has a strict policy which states it will not use models under the age of 16 on its pages, although whether or not this policy will also be attributed to teen-friendly Miss Vogue is unknown.

READ: Anna Wintour’s first ever Vogue cover

“All of us are really excited at the opportunity to create a slightly different Vogue for this readership,” Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman told Vogue.co.uk. “We know how much they love the magazine and so I wanted to produce something that would have bespoke content for a younger audience.”

It is not yet known whether a second issue will be produced.

Vogue publisher Condé Nast launched Teen Vogue in the US back in 2003.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.