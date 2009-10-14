Vogue Layoffs Coming Today -- Report

Vogue will be announcing staff cuts today, a source tells Mediaite.



As Conde Nast’s various titles work through their 25% budget reductions, layoffs will be coming sporadically.

Unfortunately, today might be the day for Vogue.

If anyone has any information on the job cuts, or goings on at Conde, let us know via our anonymous tip line at [email protected] or email us directly at [email protected]

