Vogue Italia Launches New Site For 'Sexy' Curvy Ladies; Editor Says 'Fashion Is Changing'

Vogue Italia, the Milan-based version of Conde Nast’s fashion title, launched a new online section featuring full-figured ladies. It’s called Vogue Curvy.



Vogue Curvy highlights stars such as Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera and Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks. There’s also interviews with plus-size models and correspondence from plus-size bloggers across the world.

Italia editor Beniamino Marini called us from Milan and told us the new vertical was a way to boost visitors to Vogue Italia’s site. Although advertising on the site is slim, they want to “give space to all this market,” he said in a thick Italian accent. “While we were designing the website, we of course realised fashion is changing,” he said. “There were so many curvy bloggers on the web interested in sharing some content with us and sharing readers and subscribers.”

Vogue signed on three bloggers, including writers for YoungFatAndFabulous.com and SaksInTheCity, to help feed in content to the site. “But we are recruiting more,” Marini said. Apply now!

Currently there are no plans to offer a print version of Vogue Curvy. But Marini hopes opening up new sections like this one will bring in more print readers.

According to a note from Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, the new Curvy site is “a channel where you may find out that a size 16 makes you happier than a size 0, and where having curves equals to being sexy and self-confident,” she wrote. Successful models and actresses who have embraced their curves and become style-icons tell you how to look stylish despite your size, without renouncing the latest trends.”

Vogue Curvy is the second spinoff from Vogue Italia. In July 2008, the fashion magazine launched Vogue Black, which features all black models. They partnered with CW network’s Tyra Banks as a “special correspondent from the US,” as well as writers from AfroBella.com.

