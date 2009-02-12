Vogue Gets A (Mrs.) Obama Stimulus

Condé Nast fashion mag Vogue will feature first lady Michelle Obama on the cover of its upcoming March issue.



Good move: single issue sales of magazines dropped 11% during the last six months of 2008 and it’s already a proven rule that anything Obama sells.

The New York Times tells us it sold $2.3 million worth of Obama-related merch before the end of December.

Here’s the whole cover:

