At Least One Conde Nast Website Redesign Is Working As Vogue.com's Traffic Explodes By 500%

Vogue.com’s redesign looks like a winner.



Conde Nast launched a redesign in September 2010. Nine months later, the page views are through the roof.

The site delivered more than 42 million in June 2011, up almost 600% from the same month the previous year, min reports.

Pageviews are increasing each month.

Min credits some of the jump to an increased focus on fashion shows and party slideshows, which lend themselves to the form. While that is true, Vogue.com also more than doubled the number of unique visitors that view the page each month (from 545,000 to 1.2 million).

That is not a large number of unique visitors for a publication that is as visible as Vogue, but more than 30 pageviews per visitor is quite impressive.

And while we’re not totally sold on the social media sidekick Conde Nast launched yesterday, the fact that Gucci agreed to be the launch sponsor shows the luxury brand believes Conde’s efforts are moving in the correct direction.

