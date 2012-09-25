Vogue Accidentally Identifies A Secretary Of State As An Interior Designer

Vogue accidentally identified Assistant Secretary Of State Dan Baer as an interior designer in a recent profile on Chelsea Clinton.



We saw the correction in this month’s issue on Twitter.

Here it is:

Photo: Twitter

Here’s the full piece on Clinton. It looks like the author just mixed up two people at the party:

“Chelsea is holding court with her friends, among them interior designer Ryan Lawson and Dan Baer, a deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and labour at the U.S. Department of State.”

