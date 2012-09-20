Vogue Accused Of Breaking Ban On Under-16 Models

Photo: Vogue

Three months ago, Vogue promised in a “health initiative” to stop using models under the age of 16. But the Fashionista blog just caught the Conde Nast mag using 15-year-old Ondria Hardin in its China issue.We’ve noted before the fashion world’s repeated use of children in sexy situations; the self-imposed promise to only use young adults as models came in response. (For some strange reason, the fashion business gets a free pass from prosecutors when taking sexualized photos of children.)



Hardin, in particular, has been at the centre of the controversy. At age 13, she starred in a sexy Prada campaign, posed in adult clothes.

Hardin’s agency, Ford, insists the model is now 16, but as both Jezebel and Fashionista point out that information doesn’t jive with previous reports that she’s younger than that or that she would have been 15 at the time of the Vogue shoot.

Related:

TOO SEXY, TOO YOUNG: How The Fashion World Flouts Its Own Ban On Underage Models

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.