'Vogue' Handpicks Social Media Darlings For Advertiser-Friendly Network

In yet another move that is sure to attract advertisers for the Conde Nast fashion title, Vogue has created “The Influencer Network.”The initiative features 1,000 women who have been “deemed to have sway over other women” based on their social media presence, according to Adweek.



“We’re developing a program of ambassadors who spread the word digitally across a very big network about the access that’s been given because of Vogue,” the magazine’s publisher Susan Plagemann said.

Network members are asked for feedback for clients on new products, fashions, ad content, etc.

Feedback, however, isn’t the only thing that the magazine’s team is looking for — there’s a genius marketing strategy here as well:

“[Influencer Network members are] encouraged to talk about the products on their social networks, raising awareness of the products and Vogue itself.”

Also, while a spot on the panel may mean you have a lot of Facebook friends or Twitter followers, it is not financially lucrative (read: members are not compensated).

Sounds like free advertising for the magazine.

Members highlighted by Adweek as part of the network include Bonnielee Cuevas (founder of lifestyle site Pink Couture Life), and bloggers Christa Marzan and “Closet Fashionista.”

