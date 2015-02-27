A Russian online retailer is selling Ukrainian separatist bikinis

Voenpro is a Russian online retailer of military memorabilia and other gadgets.

To “celebrate” the struggle of the pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine, it has launched a dedicated fashion line called “World of Novorossiya,” as reported by Newsweek.

Novorossiya is the name the rebels use to call the eastern Ukrainian region they are fighting to separate from the rest of Ukraine.

It makes reference to an 18th century controversy between imperial Russia and what is now Ukraine. Vladmir Putin, the Russian president, has also used this term in the past.

And now it’s also swimwear!

Newsweek reports that the collection is meant to “symbolise the return to normal, peaceful life in Donbas,” urging prospective customers to “make gifts, not war.”

The collection also includes a couple of items intended to mock the Ukrainian government in Kiev. You can find packets of condoms and even toilet paper with the Ukrainian’s blue and yellow flag.

Here are some items:

The red and blue cross is the symbol of Novorossiya, while the black, blue, and red striped flag is the flag of the independent Republic of Donestk, one of the entities controlled by the rebels. The Donetsk tricolour comes as both a one-piece and a two-piece bikini.

The writing on this teddy bear reads: “I love Novorossiya.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.