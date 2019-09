Photo: BGR

Vodafone is showing off a teaser page to its Australian customers that is almost certainly advertising the iPhone 5, reports BGR.What else could be called “this year’s biggest smartphone release?”



We’re expecting Apple to officially announce the iPhone 5 on October 4th and that the device will be available later in the month.

