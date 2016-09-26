Vodafone customers couldn't make calls or send texts Sunday night -- and now they want compensation

Photo: Getty/Mark Kolbe

For once, Telstra customers were oblivious to an outage on Sunday night.

That was because it was Vodafone’s turn to suffer the wrath of its customers, as its mobile network failed to deliver.

Users started to complain after 6pm AEST Sunday, according to AussieOutages.com, with the buzz peaking from 8pm to 10pm.

Three hours plus and counting. Still no service. Thanks @VodafoneAU, I'll be on the lookout for a discount on my next bill ? #vodafail — itslouisa (@itslouisa) September 25, 2016

I thought it was because of the iOS 10 update ?! Turns out it's just the network having issues!! Come on @VodafoneAU #vodafail #nothappyjan — Lomz Speight V (@TheRealLome) September 25, 2016

Vodafone finally acknowledged the problems on Twitter at 10:07pm.

“We’re aware of an issue which is causing intermittent disruption to voice, data, and text services for some customers,” the telco tweeted. “We’re working to resolve ASAP. We don’t have an ETA at this time but will keep you updated. We’re very sorry about the inconvenience.”

At 2:31am, Vodafone declared the outage over.

“Mobile services have been fully resolved following an issue which impacted part of the network last night. We thank our customers for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The telco has not yet announced what, if any, compensation affected customers would receive. Earlier this year, Telstra gave out “free data days” to its customers after some of its mobile network outages.

