Google Is Too Powerful, Says Vodafone CEO

Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao lashed out at Google in Barcelona, claiming the search giant’s online dominance will (somehow) screw up the mobile market.Vittorio presented a slide showing Google owning 80% of the online advertising market and said that dominance is something that needs to be looked at, Dow Jones reports:



“With regards to Google, we need to be able to freely deal up and down the value chain. The fact that 80% of the advertising online goes down one funnel is something that should be looked at in the future debate on net neutrality,” he said, adding that the European Commission and FCC should ensure rules are put in place “to enable competition at all levels.”

In addition to Vittorio’s statement, Dow Jones notes Telefonica’s CEO Cesar Alierta trashed Google earlier this month:

“Search engines use our networks without paying us anything. It’s a lucky break for them and bad luck for us,” he said.

Internet searches from Web sites such as Google and Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) take up a big chunk of the bandwidth on telecoms operators’ networks, he said.

“We put up the network, we put the system there, we do customer care, installation service… This will change, I’m sure of that,” Alierta said.

These guys sound a lot like Rupert Murdoch. We’re not really sure what they expect Google to do about people searching on their network. This sounds like the typical sour grapes about Google more than anything.

We emailed Vodafone asking for clarification, because we’re really not sure how Vodafone thinks Google’s advertising dominance is going to hurt Vodafone.

