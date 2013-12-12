Vodafone Boss Bill Morrow Will Be The New NBN Chief Exec: Report

Vodafone boss Bill Morrow will be unveiled as the new chief executive of NBN Co today, when the government releases a report on the massive infrastructure project.

The Australian Financial Review reports the appointment will see current CEO Ziggy Switkowski become a non-executive chairman.

Before running Vodafone in Australia, which has gone through a huge improvement strategy, Morrow was head of the business in Japan and the UK.

He was also the chief executive of Vodafone Group in Europe, and was formerly the chief executive of Clearwire Incorporated and of Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Meanwhile, the Fin reports a review into the NBN will be released today which is expected to point to legacy flaws and new cost savings measures.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.