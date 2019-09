Vodafone Australia has a new CEO. Photo: Getty

The head of Vodafone’s operations in Romania has been appointed its new CEO in Australia.

IƱaki Berroeta, who was born in Spain, will take over from Bill Morrow — who quit to run NBN Co.

Berroeta will start March 1, with a month-long handover period until Morrow leaves at the end of March.

