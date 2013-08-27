Vodafone Australia Customers Should Brace For Some Pretty Weird Letters

Getty / File

Vodafone is looking closely at how it communicates with customers and the CEO has hinted at some potentially bizarre communications coming from the telco in future.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia CEO Bill Morrow said yesterday that the company was going to ditch “corporate bullshit” and be more human in its communications with customers, the Fin reports.

“We’re not going to send letters that are official with salutations . . . but something we’d send to a brother or sister or maybe a lover.”

What’s going to happen to the telemarketing department?

Almost makes you want to switch networks to find out what he means. Would that be classed as Voda-curious?

