What's New On Video On Demand In September

There are quite a few benefits to catching new releases on video on demand as opposed to the theatre.

The average cost of a HD rental for a new film is $US9.99, which certainly bests movie theatre prices. When you factor in that multiple people can view the rental for the same cost, the savings truly add up. There’s also no need to “shush” any obnoxious patrons sitting near you, as you are watching from the comfort of your own home.

With more and more independent films popping up on video on demand services prior to or in accordance with a proper theatrical release, choosing which one deserves your hard-earned money can be difficult.

Here are some great new September releases now available on video on demand:

1. “Frank“

This quirky comedy about real life pop-star Frank Sidebottom is anything but your standard biopic. Michael Fassbender stars as the titular Frank, although you’d never know it by just watching the film as he remains under that silly mask the entire time. The film, which explores what it means to be an artist and all the psychological treachery that the lifestyle inspires, has receieved rave reviews.

Watch the trailer here.

2. “Ida“

This gorgeous, critically acclaimed film revolves around the spiritual education of a Polish nun who finds out she’s actually Jewish the very week she is to take her vows. While its stunning black-and-white cinematography certainly shines on the big-screen, the film packs just as much of an emotional punch at home. Ida’s journey through Poland functions is rendered unforgettable by the sheer beauty of its locations and the photography.

Watch the trailer here.

3. “Night Moves“

The latest from indie darling Kelly Reichardt (“Old Joy,” “Wendy and Lucy“) stars Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning and Peter Sarsgaard as radical environmentalists who wish to blow up a dam as their ultimate form of protest. When things don’t go as planned, they must deal with the repercussions of their actions and learn what i truly means to stand for something in the process. The character-driven film features stellar performances from its leads and is a great example of how a realistic approach and a compelling story can succesfully fuel a narrative.

Watch the trailer here.

4. “The Rover“

Australian director David Michod’s follow-up to his debut “Animal Kingdom” pays tribute to “Mad Max” and other post-apocalyptic road movies while weaving a tale of his very own. The film follows Guy Pearce as he searches the vast, empty landscape that the world has become for the men who stole his car. Robert Pattinson turns in a particular excellent performance in this dark, moody and violent film.

Watch the trailer here.

5. “Life of Crime“

This adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s “The Switch” acts as somewhat of a prequel to “Jackie Browne,” and while it may be nowhere near as memorable as the Tarantino film, it’s still a fun and star-studded affair. John Hawkes and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) star in the roles made famous by Robert DeNiro and Samuel L. Jackson as two bumbling criminals whose plan to kidnap the wife of a wealthy businessman backfires when the husband has no interest in paying the ransom. It may be a minor film in the Elmore Leonard catalogue, but with such great talent involved, it’s still worth a watch.

Watch the trailer here.

There are plenty of other recent releases worth checking out on VOD, including:

