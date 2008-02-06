Wireless Service Nobody Wanted No Longer Exists

Another “virtual” wireless carrier goes bust: Voce, which once expected its subscribers to pay as much as $200 a month (and a $500 sign-up fee) for “premium” wireless service, including a free concierge hotline.

The L.A. Times reports on Voce’s financial and operational meltdown, including sob stories from customers whose Prada phones were suddenly disconnected. But the bottom line: There can’t be that many sob stories, since no one wanted the service. MocoNews’ Rafat Ali’s sources tell him that the company, which launched in 2006, had “about 1,000 to 2,000 subscribers at best.”

