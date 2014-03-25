These Maps Show Which Cities Have The Most Die-Hard Music Fans

Global news site Vocativ has discovered America’s true musical preferences.

The team mined online data — including illegal song downloads, tweets, and BitTorrent traffic — to reveal the most popular genre of music in 100 U.S. cities.

“Our unique Deep Web methodology discovers unseen stories to reveal fascinating insights as to what’s really happening,” Founder of Vocativ Mati Kochavi said in a press release. “In this case, our data scientists were able to discern what music Americans across the country are truly passionate about.”

The index also uncovered the top cities where each of ten musical genres (including pop, country, rock, R&B/hip hop, dance/electronic, Latin, Christian/gospel, blues, jazz, and reggae) have the most die-hard fans.

Vocativ Cities that love Country musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Evansville, IN
  2. Lexington, KY
  3. Billings, MT
  4. Green Bay, WI
  5. Fargo-Valley City, ND
  6. Nashville, TN
  7. Sioux Falls, ND
  8. Springfield, MO
  9. Knoxville, TN
  10. Boise, ID
Vocativ Cities that love Hip Hop musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Montgomery, AL
  2. Jackson, MS
  3. Baltimore, MD
  4. Shreveport, LA
  5. Memphis, TN
  6. Naples, FL
  7. New Orleans, LA
  8. Lafayette, LA
  9. Little Rock, AR
  10. Baton Rouge, LA
Vocativ Cities that love Pop musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Lansing, MI
  2. Honolulu, HI
  3. Santa Barbara, CA
  4. Salt Lake City, UT
  5. Anchorage, AK
  6. Bakersfield, CA
  7. Sacramento, CA
  8. El Paso, TX
  9. Sioux Falls, SD
  10. Pittsburgh, PA
Vocativ Cities that love Rock musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Eugene, OR
  2. Honolulu, HI
  3. Santa Barbara, CA
  4. Salt Lake City, UT
  5. Anchorage, AK
  6. Bakersfield, CA
  7. Sacramento, CA
  8. El Paso, TX
  9. Sioux Falls, SD
  10. Pittsburgh, PA
Vocativ Cities that love Reggae musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Honolulu, HI
  2. Santa Barbara, CA
  3. Boise, ID
  4. Eugene, OR
  5. San Diego, CA
  6. Reno, NV
  7. Salt Lake City, UT
  8. Denver, CO
  9. Hartford, CT
  10. Naples, FL
Cities that love Christian Gospel music (edited)Courtesy of Vocativ
  1. Knoxville, TN
  2. Ft. Wayne, IN
  3. Tulsa, OK
  4. Springfield, MO
  5. Chattanooga, TN
  6. Anchorage, AK
  7. Mobile, AL
  8. Oklahoma City, OK
  9. Lubbock, TX
  10. Wichita, KS
Cities that love Dance Electronic musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Reno, NV
  2. Santa Barbara, CA
  3. Spokane, WA
  4. Eugene, OR
  5. Seattle, WA
  6. San Diego, CA
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Lansing, MI
  9. Denver, CO
  10. Portland, OR
Vocativ Cities that love Jazz musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Honolulu, HI
  2. Sacramento, CA
  3. Santa Barbara, CA
  4. Eugene, OR
  5. Naples, FL
  6. Boise, ID
  7. Reno, NV
  8. New Orleans, LA
  9. Spokane, WA
  10. San Francisco, CA
Vocativ Cities that love Latin musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Laredo, TX
  2. Miami, FL
  3. El Paso, TX
  4. Naples, FL
  5. Reno, NV
  6. New York, NY
  7. Houston, TX
  8. Los Angeles, CA
  9. San Antonio, TX
  10. Santa Barbara, CA
Vocativ Cities that love Blues musicCourtesy of Vocativ
  1. Wichita, KS
  2. Austin, TX
  3. Peoria, IL
  4. Reno, NV
  5. Ft. Wayne, IN
  6. Hartford, CT
  7. Portland, OR
  8. Billings, MT
  9. Eugene, OR
  10. Springfield, MO

You can explore by city or by genre at Vocativ’s website, and see what your city’s favourite genre of music is here.

