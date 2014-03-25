These Maps Show Which Cities Have The Most Die-Hard Music Fans

Global news site Vocativ has discovered America’s true musical preferences.

The team mined online data — including illegal song downloads, tweets, and BitTorrent traffic — to reveal the most popular genre of music in 100 U.S. cities.

“Our unique Deep Web methodology discovers unseen stories to reveal fascinating insights as to what’s really happening,” Founder of Vocativ Mati Kochavi said in a press release. “In this case, our data scientists were able to discern what music Americans across the country are truly passionate about.”

The index also uncovered the top cities where each of ten musical genres (including pop, country, rock, R&B/hip hop, dance/electronic, Latin, Christian/gospel, blues, jazz, and reggae) have the most die-hard fans.

Evansville, IN Lexington, KY Billings, MT Green Bay, WI Fargo-Valley City, ND Nashville, TN Sioux Falls, ND Springfield, MO Knoxville, TN Boise, ID

Montgomery, AL Jackson, MS Baltimore, MD Shreveport, LA Memphis, TN Naples, FL New Orleans, LA Lafayette, LA Little Rock, AR Baton Rouge, LA

Lansing, MI Honolulu, HI Santa Barbara, CA Salt Lake City, UT Anchorage, AK Bakersfield, CA Sacramento, CA El Paso, TX Sioux Falls, SD Pittsburgh, PA

Eugene, OR Honolulu, HI Santa Barbara, CA Salt Lake City, UT Anchorage, AK Bakersfield, CA Sacramento, CA El Paso, TX Sioux Falls, SD Pittsburgh, PA

Honolulu, HI Santa Barbara, CA Boise, ID Eugene, OR San Diego, CA Reno, NV Salt Lake City, UT Denver, CO Hartford, CT Naples, FL

Knoxville, TN Ft. Wayne, IN Tulsa, OK Springfield, MO Chattanooga, TN Anchorage, AK Mobile, AL Oklahoma City, OK Lubbock, TX Wichita, KS

Reno, NV Santa Barbara, CA Spokane, WA Eugene, OR Seattle, WA San Diego, CA San Francisco, CA Lansing, MI Denver, CO Portland, OR

Honolulu, HI Sacramento, CA Santa Barbara, CA Eugene, OR Naples, FL Boise, ID Reno, NV New Orleans, LA Spokane, WA San Francisco, CA

Laredo, TX Miami, FL El Paso, TX Naples, FL Reno, NV New York, NY Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Santa Barbara, CA

Wichita, KS Austin, TX Peoria, IL Reno, NV Ft. Wayne, IN Hartford, CT Portland, OR Billings, MT Eugene, OR Springfield, MO

You can explore by city or by genre at Vocativ’s website, and see what your city’s favourite genre of music is here.

