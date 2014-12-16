Women Give Disturbing Personal Accounts Of Being Sexually Harassed On The Subway

Through a montage of stories with a variety of women media company Vocativ shows the dangers of street harassment.

Vocativ interviewed Miss DC Jen Corey, Jennifer Pozner, Executive Director for Women in Media & News, and several members of Hollaback, the organisation behind the 10 Hours of Walking In NYC As A Woman video.

