How They Paint Those Giant Ads On New York's Biggest Buildings [THE BRIEF]

Vocativ made a fun 4-minute documentary about “Wall Dogs,” the men and women who chain themselves to tall buildings in New York City via harness in order to paint them with advertisements.

In its first quarter earnings Google reported revenue of $US15.4 billion and earnings per share of $US6.27, missing estimates on both its top and bottom lines. The company’s cost-per-click was down 9% this past quarter.

Adweek looks at the success actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen had building excitement for their Broadway performances of No Man’s Land and Waiting For Godot via social media. The pair posted images of themselves palling around and generated more than 600 million impressions across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Home automation company Vivint has awarded its creative and strategic duties to Deutsch L.A.

The Marketing Store hired former MRM executive planning director Ben Felton to be its new chief strategic officer.

Engagement advertising company true[X] announced it has added three new board members: former Microsoft CMO Mich Matthews, 21st Century Fox Co-COO James Murdoch, and former AOL chairman and current venture capitalist Jonathan Miller.

Ad Age looks at Budweiser’s decision to expand the annual Made in America music festival, held annually in Philadelphia, to include a second venue in Los Angeles. The brand faces a challenge in the California market from Mexican beers like Corona and Modelo, both of which are imported to the U.S. by rival Constellation Brands.

Reckitt Benckiser has put the creative account for its Mucinex brand up for review.

