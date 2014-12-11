The 35 Best Cities For Young Adults

Wikimedia Commons Dusk on Sixth Street & Trinity Street, Austin, Texas..

A number of factors go into choosing a new city to call home — affordability, quality of life, and availability of jobs are some standard things that young people take into account when considering a move.

Still, there are some elements of city living that many surveys don’t address. How much would a pint of beer in San Francisco cost? Are there a lot of coffee shops in Pittsburgh? Could I go see a concert in Dallas?

News organisation Vocativ just released their second Livability Index, which ranks the 35 best U.S. cities for people under 35. They based their ranking on traditional data, like unemployment rates and average rent, but also included “softer” data points that would be relevant to people in their 20s and 30s.

Cities were chosen based on a number of factors, including youngest population, most single people, lowest average rent, and cheapest gas, electricity, food, and public transportation. Vocativ also factored in the availability of coffee shops, cheap takeout restaurants, and music venues per capita, as well as the prices of beer, cigarettes, and marijuana.

