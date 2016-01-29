The company behind the best app to get Windows on Mac won't kill it -- even thought it laid off the entire team

Windows Central Windows 10 running on a Mac.

VMWare, the company behind the Fusion app that lets people run Windows on a Mac, has told ZDNet that it plans to continue the development of the app despite laying off the entire team.

In a statement, the company said it “continues to offer and support all of our End-User Computing portfolio offerings, including development on future versions.”

Some users were worried about the plight of Fusion, which lets Mac users run Windows within an app, after the company announced layoffs of over 800 people.

Fusion was widely regarded as one of the best ways to easily get Windows on a Mac. Apple provides the Bootcamp software built in, but that requires Windows to be the only operating system running while Fusion can run Windows as an app within OS X.

According to one employee who posted on TheLayoff.com, the development of the app was being sent to China.

VMWare says it is “transitioning the Fusion and Workstation teams to co-locate.”

Developing an app like Fusion also requires continuous work, as new versions of Windows are released regularly and need tweaks to run smoothly. Running Windows 10 is different from running Windows 8.1, for example, and Fusion had to be updated accordingly

Other options for running Windows on a Mac exist, including Apple’s Bootcamp and Parallels, which has over five million users, but VMWare was developed and maintained by a big team and was aimed at personal and business use.

The layoffs at VMWare come as EMC, the parent company, is in negotiations with Dell about a takeover. The deal is worth around $67 billion (£45 billion) and requires Dell to take on $50 billion (£34 billion) in debt.

