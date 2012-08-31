VMware Hired Bon Jovi To Rock San Francisco Last Night At A Blowout Party

Bon Jovi played live.

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

VMware, the enterprise software company, kicked off the tech party season in San Francisco last night with a private rock concert by Bon Jovi.The party capped off VMworld, VMware’s user conference.



This season’s trend is famous rock stars from the ’80s through the past decade. After Bon Jovi, Salesforce.com will feature Red Hot chilli Peppers in September, followed by Pearl Jam and Kings of Leon at Oracle’s conference in October.

Attendees at these enterprise software conferences tend to be IT professionals with a few years under their belts, so the retro bands are a good fit.

Business Insider was on hand to rock it out along with thousands of IT professionals who attended the trade show.

