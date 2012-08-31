VMware Hired Bon Jovi To Rock San Francisco Last Night At A Blowout Party

Julie Bort
Bon JoviBon Jovi played live.

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

VMware, the enterprise software company, kicked off the tech party season in San Francisco last night with a private rock concert by Bon Jovi.The party capped off VMworld, VMware’s user conference.

This season’s trend is famous rock stars from the ’80s through the past decade. After Bon Jovi, Salesforce.com will feature Red Hot chilli Peppers in September, followed by Pearl Jam and Kings of Leon at Oracle’s conference in October.

Attendees at these enterprise software conferences tend to be IT professionals with a few years under their belts, so the retro bands are a good fit.

Business Insider was on hand to rock it out along with thousands of IT professionals who attended the trade show.

Thousand of people lined up to party. A cheer went out when the doors opened.

The Moscone centre in downtown San Francisco was transformed into a giant rock-and-roll club.

Food was plentiful. Beer and wine, even more so. Everyone imbibed.

The warm-up band, England's Morning Parade, was great. They rocked their hearts out.

We waited a long time for Bon Jovi to take the stage. The DJ played some cool pop-rap mashups.

While waiting, there were other entertainments like old-school video games ...

... ping-pong ...

... and shuffleboard and air hockey.

The crowd stood 50 feet away from Bon Jovi. That man can still really sing!

He played with The Kings of Suburbia, also from the '70s and '80s. They still sounded good, too.

Here's a taste of how other Valley companies like to party ...

