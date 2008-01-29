VMware Smashed (VMW)*

Everybody’s favourite virtualization software company is down as much as 26% in after-hours trading after a Q4 miss. VMware reported EPS of 26 cents, beating consensus of $0.24, but missing whispers of $0.28. Also, the key metric for momentum stocks like VMware is usually revenue unit growth, and VMware’s $412 million in revenue missed the Street’s $417 million projection. We haven’t had time to dig into the numbers yet, but a hedge-fund source reports that US revenue growth is also slowing.

*UPDATE: Ghastly details from conference call: US weak, guidance low, and licence revenue decelerating rapidly.

Marketwatch, Release



