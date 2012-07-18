CONFIRMED: VMware's Paul Maritz Is Leaving The CEO Role And Moving To EMC

Paul Maritz is moving to EMC.

EMC confirmed today that is shuffling its top executives. As of September 1, VMware CEO Paul Maritz will vacate the CEO role and move to its parent company, EMC, as chief strategist.



EMC owns 80% of VMware.

Maritz will report to CEO Joe Tucci and keep his VMware board seat.

This could be a step up for Maritz, maybe even putting him on track to become EMC’s next CEO, reports CRN, which broke the story yesterday.

EMC president and COO Pat Gelsinger will become the CEO of VMware. Gelsinger is known as the guy who managed key partnerships between EMC, Cisco, and VMware.

EMC also said will report Q2 revenue of $5.31 billion and non-GAAP profits of 39 cents a share. Analysts expected $5.29 billion and 40 cents a share, reports Forbes.

Both execs were recently named to our list of The 50 Most Powerful People In Enterprise Tech.

