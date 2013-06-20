VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger: This Photo Made EMC Salespeople Call Me A Traitor

When Pat Gelsinger left his job as a top exec at EMC to become CEO of VMware, he immediately landed in a pickle.



Gelsinger cozied up with one of EMC’s arch enemies, NetApp, and his former colleagues gave him a hard time about it, he confessed in an onstage interview with Om Malik on Wednesday at the GigaOM Structure Event in San Francisco.

Although VMware is publicly traded, it’s really a subsidiary of EMC, which owns an 80% stake. But VMware is independently run, so EMC is like a big shareholder, not an overlord.

That means that VMware has partnership agreements with EMC’s competitors, like NetApp.

Here’s what happened: Last August during VMware’s customer conference, NetApp CEO Tom Georgens invited Gelsinger to a party at AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, hosted by NetApp.

Gelsinger, who’d officially taken over as VMware CEO earlier that day, wore a NetApp baseball jersey to the party.

“Unfortunately a picture of me with the NetApp T-shirt got tweeted to the EMC salesforce and I was called a traitor by whole EMC sales staff,” Gelsinger laughed.

Here’s the pic that got Gelsinger labelled as a traitor.

Gelsinger did a YouTube interview while wearing the shirt, too. So here’s a closer shot of the shirt.

YouTube/siliconanglePat Gelsinger in NetApp T-shirt with Silicon Angle’s David Vellante

