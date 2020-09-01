Taylor Swift is the first solo female artist to win best director at the VMAs, and fans are calling it 'poetic'

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift directed and starred in her music video for ‘The Man.’

Taylor Swift won best direction for “The Man” at the 2020 VMAs on Sunday.

The video, which disguised Swift as a man to illuminate and denounce sexist double standards, marked the singer’s directorial debut.

Swift is now the first solo female artist to win the award, which is not fan-voted, but rather decided by industry professionals.

Fans are celebrating her win as a major “glow up” – especially considering she was interrupted by a man during her first-ever VMAs acceptance speech.

Taylor Swift won best direction at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday – becoming the first solo female artist to receive the industry-voted award.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter was honoured for “The Man,” her directorial debut, which premiered in February.

In the video, Swift is disguised as an obnoxious man, who is constantly celebrated for doing the bare minimum; “The Man” was also nominated for the video for good award for illuminating and denouncing sexist double standards.

“This is amazing,” Swift said during her acceptance speech, which was filmed remotely. “This is the very first video that I’ve ever directed on my own. I’m just so grateful for this. I want to take an opportunity to say thank you to the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone in the industry who voted for this video,” she continued. “But I also really want to thank the fans because you are the only reason why the industry cares about anything that I do.”

“Everything that you guys have done with ‘Folklore’ this summer, I’m just so blown away and taken aback by your generosity to me. So, thank you for everything. I hope I get to see you soon.”

Fans are celebrating Swift’s win as a major “glow up” – especially considering her history with the VMAs.

As any pop culture enthusiast will remember, Swift was interrupted by a man named Kanye West during her first-ever VMAs acceptance speech in 2009. West insisted onstage that Swift’s “You Belong With Me” video did not deserve to win best female video over Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

“When a young Taylor Swift won her first VMA, a more famous man interrupted her by taking her microphone and said she didn’t deserve it,” one Twitter user wrote in Spanish. “Today, she won best director for a video that exposes how men can do s— with impunity. Poetic.”

The same sentiment was loosely translated by a popular Swift fan account, who added, “i’m proud of her what a glow up.”

here’s the original tweet :) support it too https://t.co/9UskCzA4b3 — sofia✨ fan account (@likeafolksong) August 31, 2020

Other fans said that Swift is “her own competition,” or more simply that she “IS the music industry.”

Taylor really won a VMA as a director, she is her own competition pic.twitter.com/rDvcDMGJ2W — AndreiSnd ???? folklore ???????????? (@andreisnd01) August 31, 2020

Taylor was the first country artist to win a VMA in 2009 and the first female solo artist to win VMA best director award in 2020. she really IS the music industry pic.twitter.com/N32kqqC6At — rawnak (@zaylorhq) August 31, 2020

taylor swift can write, perform, sing, act, play instruments, produce and is recognized by the INDUSTRY as a director… there’s NOTHING she can’t do pic.twitter.com/fKaUw4bDxP — ???? // fan acc (@taylucifer95) August 31, 2020

taylor swift being the first solo female artist to win the mtv best director award with THE MAN music video which is about sexist double standards is so powerful. her mf impact ???????? pic.twitter.com/Im0OKxR5xq — syra (@noangeIl) August 31, 2020

Even Reese Witherspoon congratulated Swift on her major win.

