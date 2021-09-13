I went to the 2021 MTV VMAs. Here are 17 details you didn’t see on TV.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Barclays Center is located in downtown Brooklyn. Many of the streets in the surrounding area were blocked off, and security guards were stationed around the perimeter to direct foot traffic and stop people without tickets from getting too close.

Many of the signs at the venue featured the six nominees for artist of the year, one of the night’s biggest categories. However, only three were in attendance that night: Justin Bieber, who won the award; Doja Cat, who hosted the show; and Olivia Rodrigo, who performed her No. 1 hit “Good 4 U.”

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Megan Thee Stallion were absent.