MTV is reportedly giving Kanye West 4 minutes to do whatever the heck he wants at the VMAs

The Video Music Awards are on Sunday, and MTV has reportedly given superstar rapper Kanye West four minutes of airtime to do… whatever he wants.

This could go a lotta ways.

According to TMZ’s sources, the network is giving the “Famous” rapper four minutes to do pretty much anything. He can perform a song, rant a little, or even stand there silently for 240 seconds. We won’t know until Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m. when the show airs.

This is exciting because Kanye usually makes a big scene at the VMAs. In 2009, he infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech, declaring “I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

Then, last year, while accepting his special Video Vanguard award, ‘Ye gave a somewhat rambling, 13-minute-long speech where he declared that he doesn’t understand award shows.

The bottom line is that Yeezus does whatever Yeezus wants to do, so these four minutes could be huge. Fans of drama can only hope that he uses the time to continue his feud with Taylor Swift.

