Miley Cyrus channeled her iconic 'Wrecking Ball' video by climbing onto a disco ball during her VMAs performance

Miley Cyrus/YouTube Miley Cyrus in her 2013 ‘Wrecking Ball’ video, left, and performing ‘Midnight Sky’ at the 2020 VMAs.

Miley Cyrus sang her new single “Midnight Sky” at the 2020 VMAs on Sunday.

During the remote performance, Cyrus referenced her iconic “Wrecking Ball” video by swinging on top of a massive disco ball.

Fans were thrilled with the aesthetic parallel, and many said it was intended to celebrate Cyrus’ growth.

Cyrus received just two nominations from MTV this year: best art direction and best editing for “Mother’s Daughter.”

Miley Cyrus sang her new single for the first time at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and she used the opportunity to reference one of her most iconic career moments.

Cyrus performed “Midnight Sky,” which dropped on August 14, from a remote location on Sunday.

Nearing the end of her ’70s-inspired glam-rock performance, the popstar climbed onto a massive disco ball, clearly recalling her 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video.

“Wrecking Ball” was widely assumed to be about by Liam Hemsworth, with whom Cyrus had recently split. The song’s risqué visual demolished YouTube and Vevo records at the time of its release.

Similarly, Cyrus has confirmed that “Midnight Sky” was inspired by her 2019 divorce from Hemsworth – as well as her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter and, more widely, the rumours she sparked last summer.

HELLO CAN WE TALK ABOUT GROWTH. Wrecking Ball= Crying and mourning the end of a relationship Midnight Sky= Self Love and Self Empowerment . Accepting the end of said relationship. pic.twitter.com/pVmuA5Ij1X — ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????! (@MileyMCCyrus_) August 31, 2020

miley cyrus really came out with a wrecking ball 2.0 and i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/6PyKEsu6O6 — b (@sliptaway) August 31, 2020

MILEY WENT FROM WRECKING BALL TO DISCO BALL… THE GROWTH ???? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/dol81kwfF1 — valentina (@JEHLANl) August 31, 2020

seeing miley on a disco ball rather than a wrecking ball ???? #VMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/zwLpgbyYDg — andrea (@babydre__) August 31, 2020

Miley reclaiming the wrecking ball, taking back the narrative from the public, giving a sense of nostalgia with growth.. that’s iconic. pic.twitter.com/qUR5LaCpIF — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) August 31, 2020

Watch Cyrus’ full VMAs performance below.

The VMAs are airing live on MTV at 8 p.m. EST. Cyrus received just two nominations from MTV this year: best art direction and best editing for “Mother’s Daughter.”

