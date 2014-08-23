Here's The $US3,500 Gift Bag Musicians Will Take Home At MTV's Video Music Awards

After Beyoncé and this summer’s buzzed about singer Iggy Azalea perform at MTV’s Video Music Awards this Sunday, they will go home with a gift bag valued at more than $US3,500.

The bags will be received by nominees, presenters, and performers and include everything from toothpicks and candles to hats and a guitar.

Check out what’s inside.

The Lipault bag, which will hold everything in the gift bag, is a small luggage tote valued at $US179.

Inside, attendees will receive an array of gifts which include the following.

A $22 trucker hat from Ascot + Hart.

A bottle of Botran aged Rum.

Floss picks and a case from DenTek Oral Care. A 90-count pack sells for $11.27 on Amazon. The case retails for about $2.29.

A$399 gTar Smart Guitarwhich teaches you how to play a guitar with through an app.

A three-month membership to SoCal Hot Yoga Studios in Malibu and Los Angeles estimated at $US447. A one-month membership costs $149.

Glasses from the Calvin Klein Collection Eyewear by Macron.

A $US69.99 bartending app that can make anyone into the perfect bartender.

A $US29.99 wireless mouse from Logitech. Here are some of the designs it comes in:

This $20 inflatable, colour-changing Luci Lux solar lantern from MPowered.

A $US75 designer water bottle from Mobot.

A set of four shot glasses from Sisters of Los Angeles which retail at $US48.

Sister of Los Angeles This is an example of the Sisters of Los Angeles’ ‘310’ area code shot glass.

$22 beanies that say LA from Rolf Bleu.

Board games from University Games including “Dirty Words” ($15.99) and “Smart Arse” ($24.99).

A Titanio wristwatch from Swiss Collection.

The gift bags will also include the following:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.