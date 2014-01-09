How To Use One Of The Best Data Searching Tricks In MS Excel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Microsoft Excel is one of the most useful programs ever developed in the history of computing. One function that anyone looking to master the spreadsheet program needs to know is VLOOKUP. It's easily one of the handiest ways to sort through and understand large reams of data. Here, we break down an example of how to use VLOOKUP the right way. Produced by Daniel Goodman and Walter Hickey

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.