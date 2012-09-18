You're Nuts If You're Not Using VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is a free, open-source application that does one thing very well: It plays nearly any media file you can imagine.



Initially released in 2001, the app has been continually developed and improved ever since. It’s now indispensable for people who watch videos and listen to audio on their computers. That’s pretty much everyone.

If you’re not already using it, download it here and see what you’ve been missing.

