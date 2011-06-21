This Former Lingerie Model Is Vladimir Putin's New Personal Photographer

Julia Ioffe at Forbes reports that this is Vladamir Putin‘s new personal photographer.



No, really. This is a picture of her.

Her name is Yana Lapikova.

According to the Australian Lapikova was a finalist in the 2008 Miss Moscow contest and has worked as a lingerie model. She has apparently expressed regret about the former saying “that I am now paying for. It wasn’t worth it, the work of a photographer is more important to me”.

In defence of her new post, which is said to be rankling the Russian blogosphere, Lapikova stated she’d had years of experience, most recently with the state news agency Ria Novosti.

No doubt if Putin starts looking happier in future photos it will simply be a result of Lapikova’s way with the light.

Lest you conclude Lapikova was hired for reasons other than her talents behind the camera, Ioffe digs up this untitled Lapikova masterpiece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.