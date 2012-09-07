A Closer Look At The City Where Russia Is Making A $20 Billion Bet On Asia

Photo: AP

This week Russia is hosting the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting, hosting 21 Pacific-Rim in its far-eastern port city, Vladivostok.It’s the first time Russia has played APEC Economic Leaders’ host — they’ve been a member since 1999 — and the event offers Russia a chance to impress Asia, something that becomes more and more important as Europe declines.



Nowhere is this more evident than in the host city, Vladivostok. Once one of the Soviet Union’s famous “closed” cities, the eastern port has been seriously neglected for the last 30 years. With a $20 billion helping hand from Moscow, the city has been quickly renovated for visiting guests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.