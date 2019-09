CNBC scored an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin that will air on the network Friday morning.

According to CNBC, Putin will talk with “Squawk Box” anchor Geoff Cutmore from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The interview is scheduled to air at 6:30 am Eastern Standard Time.

