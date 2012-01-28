Vladimir Putin Thinks The US 'Want To Control Everything'

Vladimir Putin, who is looking increasingly anxious about the upcoming presidential election, has used a talk at a Siberian campaign stop to criticise the US.



The Russian Prime Minister (and presidential hopeful) said that the US “wants to control everything” and that “sometimes I get the impression the U.S. doesn’t need allies, it needs vassals.”

Certainly not the words you would expect from a “reset” in Russia-US relations. But then, Putin has his reasons.

“The No. 1 reason Putin is doing this is elections,” Jan Techau, director of the European centre of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Brussels, told Bloomberg.

