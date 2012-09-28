Vladimir Putin Sends Hugo Chavez A Dog

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez a puppy, according to reports in Ria Novosti.



The puppy — a black Russian terrier puppy — was sent via Igor Sechin, president of Russia’s biggest oil company NK Rosneft.

“I conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin – this is a black Russian terrier, it is three months old,” Sechin told reporters. Sechin was in Venezuela to announce Rosneft intends to invest $16 billion in the country’s Carabobo-2 oil complex.

The Russian black terrier is a relatively rare dog that is not often found outside of former Soviet Union nations.

A Russian black terrior.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Putin’s love of animals is well known. He has used pets for diplomacy before, receiving an Akita dog from Japan’s foreign minister and receiving a Karakachan puppy called Buffy from Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov in 2010, the Moscow Times reports.

‘I like kitties and puppies and little animals,” Putin allegedly told his unofficial biographer Masha Gessen earlier this month month.

