WATCH: Vladimir Putin Goes Scuba Diving, Discovers Ancient Artifacts

While the rest of Europe collapses, Putin basks in the glory of another publicity stunt.



Today the novice scuba diver discovered two sixth century urns in an ancient Greek black sea site, reports the AFP:

“Treasure!” a dripping wet Putin told reporters with a big grin. “They drank it all already,” he added when asked if there was anything left in the jars.

WATCH:

