VLADIMIR'S EMPIRE: A Look At Back At Putin's Rise To Power

Vladimir Putin was born in 1952 in what was then Leningrad and what is now St. Petersburg.

It has been said that the young Putin was something of terror while at elementary school. Reports from teachers and fellow students suggest that the future Russian leader talked in class, didn't do his maths homework and, on one occasion, threw a chalkboard eraser at another student.

He also got into repeated fights with his gym teacher, perhaps paving the way for his later judo fame.

And, what's more, he bared a striking resemblance to a young Tom Riddle, who, as we all know, went on to become the most feared dark wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort.