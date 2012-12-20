Vladimir Putin: 'I Know When The End Of The World Will Come'

Photo: Flickr/World Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin ruled out that the world will end this week, as predicted by Mayans, saying he did not expect the end for another 4.5 billion years.Giving his first major news conference since his return to the Kremlin, Putin was asked why he picked a date one day before the end of the world, according to a Mayan prophecy that has caused global hysteria.



“I know when the end of the world will come,” Putin said, pausing dramatically.

“It will be in 4.5 billion years approximately. As far as I remember, it is the system of the functioning of our sun.”

“Everything will end and the reactor will go out – that will be the end of the world. But before that it will turn into a small white dwarf,” Putin said.

Asked if he was afraid, Putin said no: “Why be afraid if it’s inevitable?”

The journalist from Life News tabloid website cited the latest joke about the Russian strongman in his question: “The president specially arranged the news conference for a day before the end of the world because he wants to sum up the results of all of humanity.”

Source: AFP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.