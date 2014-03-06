Vladimir Putin Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

REUTERS/Yves Herman Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a news conference after an EU-Russia Summit in Brussels January 28, 2014. Putin said on Tuesday it would honour its obligations to lend Ukraine $US15 billion and reduce its gas prices even if the opposition formed the next government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, CBS News reports.

The nomination, which can be submitted by any one of thousands of people eligible to submit from around the world, is one pick among many others in a record year for submissions.

The submission is sure to be controversial, considering Russia’s ongoing military action inside Ukraine’s Crimea region, which has been called an “armed invasion.”

The Nobel Committee has received 278 nominations for the Peace Prize this year, making it the highest number of candidates ever, according to the official website. The committee narrowed the list down to just 25 on Tuesday, and will eventually whittle that number down to a dozen before May, CBS News reports.

Others in the running this year include fugitive ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden, Pope Francis, and Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager who recovered after being shot in the head by the Taliban to become an incredible advocate for women’s rights.

