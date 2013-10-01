Vladimir Putin Is A Zombie Slayer In An Upcoming Video Game For Mobile Devices

Is there anything Vladimir Putin cannot do?

From finding ancient relics underneath the sea to foiling the

United States‘ plans in

Syria, the Russian president may be the toughest and most multi-talented world leader.

Now he’s adding another skill to the long list: killing zombies.

A new video game for iOS and Android called “You Don’t Mess With Putin” will see the Russian leader battle the undead led by the mystic Rasputin.

Belgian app developer Michele Rocco Smeets said that:

“Putin has this tough guy image and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. He hunts, he rides, he shoots. A leader should be strong, and in my opinion Putin is the only world leader who really fulfils this image.”

More from GlobalPost: Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek a fourth presidential term

The game will appear real-life Putin quotes like “Give me back my pen” which he said to a Russian oligarch after cowing him into signing an agreement.

Smeets’ last video game called ‘Run Snowden Run’ was based on the escape of former NSA contractor, Edward Snowden from the US.

This is not the first video game to star Putin.

Two years ago programmers created “Like Putin,” which saw the Russian leader fighting terrorists and even battling forest fires.

The new Putin game is available Oct. 31. It is still unclear if the Russian president will be battling the zombies with or without his shirt on.

This story was originally published by GlobalPost.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.