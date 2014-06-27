Finally There's An iPhone With Vladimir Putin's Face On It -- And It's Only $4,300

iPhone are so ubiquitous these days. What you really want is something to set your phone apart from the crowds. A gold-plated iPhone, perhaps. With Vladimir Putin’s face emblazoned on the back.

Such a phone can be yours for the bargain price of $US4,300, thanks to Caviar, a Russian company that infuses Apple’s trademark device with Italian designs.

Nothing says status symbol like carrying around a phone with the face of a man who rides horses shirtless while leading the largest country (by size) in the world.

The phone is called the “Caviar Supremo Putin.” Here’s what Caviar has to say about their Putin-clad smartphone:

President Vladimir Putin has become a symbol of the new generation, strong-willed and a decisive leader. Caviar jewellers chose him as among the most important figures of our time.

This phone is clearly geared toward a Russian market. Caviar calls it “the best way to express patriotism,” which probably only applies if you’re living in Russia or eastern Ukraine.

For $US4,300, Caviar does seem to give you your money’s worth. Here’s a shot of the company doing detail work on one of their phones that does not have Vladimir Putin’s face on it:

