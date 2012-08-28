Vladimir Putin Has Personal Access To 43 Aircraft, Worth $1 Billion

Russian President Vladimir Putin is, by most standards, a wealthy man.



However, the exact extent of his wealth has long been hidden. Some reports are enormously high, with one suggesting it may be an enormous $40 billion, while others suggest as high as $70 billion — which would make him the richest man on earth.

A report on Putin’s wealth has been released today by a number of Russian dissidents, sarcastically titled “The Life of a Galley Slave,” While the report concludes that Putin’s personal wealth is probably not in the stratospherically high estimates some have suggested, the luxurious lifestyle of the Russian President is incredibly lavish (and probably one of the reasons that Putin is so keen to stay in power).

Writing about the report, Andrew E. Kramer picks up on some lavish benefits Putin enjoys:

Among the 20 residences available to the Russian president are Constantine Palace, a Czarist-era estate on the Gulf of Finland restored at the cost of tens of millions of dollars, a ski lodge in the Caucasus Mountains and a Gothic revival palace in the Moscow region. The president also has at his disposal 15 helicopters, 4 spacious yachts and 43 aircraft, including the main presidential jet, an Ilyushin whose interior is furnished with gold inlay by artisans from the city of Sergiyev Posad, an Airbus and a Dassault Falcon. The 43 aircraft alone are worth an estimated $1 billion, the report says.

